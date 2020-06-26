14800 SE 272nd St

Amenities

Room for rent in a shared clean, quiet house with two others. Great home on a private dead-end street next to Lake Meridian Park in Kent, WA. This is a family friendly 3,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Always clean, presentable, organized, friendly. No parties, drugs or pets.

- New Kitchen + Expansion

- New appliances

- Central heating/Cooling

- Washer/Dryer onsite

- Security System

- Off-street Parking

- Great yard with terrace & garden

- Exposed Deck



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from both Kent and Covington shopping, parks, lake, library, dining and bus.



