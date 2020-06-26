14800 SE 272nd St

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Room for Rent in 3-bedroom house (female only) - Property Id: 125074
Room for rent in a shared clean, quiet house with two others. Great home on a private dead-end street next to Lake Meridian Park in Kent, WA. This is a family friendly 3,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Always clean, presentable, organized, friendly. No parties, drugs or pets.
- New Kitchen + Expansion
- New appliances
- Central heating/Cooling
- Washer/Dryer onsite
- Security System
- Off-street Parking
- Great yard with terrace & garden
- Exposed Deck
Location, location, location! The property is minutes from both Kent and Covington shopping, parks, lake, library, dining and bus.
For immediate consideration, send your Facebook link & tell me what you are looking for, work hours, etc to 419-869-2663
Property Id 125074
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4920279)