Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

14800 SE 272nd St

14800 SE 272nd St · No Longer Available
Location

14800 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Room for Rent in 3-bedroom house (female only) - Property Id: 125074

Room for rent in a shared clean, quiet house with two others. Great home on a private dead-end street next to Lake Meridian Park in Kent, WA. This is a family friendly 3,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Always clean, presentable, organized, friendly. No parties, drugs or pets.
- New Kitchen + Expansion
- New appliances
- Central heating/Cooling
- Washer/Dryer onsite
- Security System
- Off-street Parking
- Great yard with terrace & garden
- Exposed Deck

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from both Kent and Covington shopping, parks, lake, library, dining and bus.

For immediate consideration, send your Facebook link & tell me what you are looking for, work hours, etc to 419-869-2663
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125074
Property Id 125074

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4920279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14800 SE 272nd St have any available units?
14800 SE 272nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 14800 SE 272nd St have?
Some of 14800 SE 272nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14800 SE 272nd St currently offering any rent specials?
14800 SE 272nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14800 SE 272nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14800 SE 272nd St is pet friendly.
Does 14800 SE 272nd St offer parking?
Yes, 14800 SE 272nd St offers parking.
Does 14800 SE 272nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14800 SE 272nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14800 SE 272nd St have a pool?
No, 14800 SE 272nd St does not have a pool.
Does 14800 SE 272nd St have accessible units?
No, 14800 SE 272nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 14800 SE 272nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14800 SE 272nd St has units with dishwashers.
