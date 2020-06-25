All apartments in Kent
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

12718 SE 252nd Pl

12718 Southeast 252nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

12718 Southeast 252nd Place, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
12718 SE 252nd Pl Available 05/01/19 SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME IN WHITE HORSE CROSSING - This well maintained, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is inviting and comfortable. Located on a cul-de-sac in the White Horse Crossing neighborhood of Kent East Hill; a short drive to shopping, dining and Hwy 167.

The main floor features formal and informal dining areas, doors off of the kitchen and family room that open to a private deck and fully fenced back yard. Kitchen includes tile counters, pantry closet, gas range, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs has a full bathroom, all three bedrooms and additional bonus loft for entertaining and relaxing. The master bedroom features a master bath.

TERMS: Available May 1, 2019. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $2,495.00 and a deposit of $2,500.00. Pets considered case by case with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

(RLNE2497302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12718 SE 252nd Pl have any available units?
12718 SE 252nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12718 SE 252nd Pl have?
Some of 12718 SE 252nd Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12718 SE 252nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12718 SE 252nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12718 SE 252nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12718 SE 252nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12718 SE 252nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12718 SE 252nd Pl offers parking.
Does 12718 SE 252nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12718 SE 252nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12718 SE 252nd Pl have a pool?
No, 12718 SE 252nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12718 SE 252nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 12718 SE 252nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12718 SE 252nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12718 SE 252nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
