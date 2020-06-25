Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

12718 SE 252nd Pl Available 05/01/19 SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME IN WHITE HORSE CROSSING - This well maintained, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is inviting and comfortable. Located on a cul-de-sac in the White Horse Crossing neighborhood of Kent East Hill; a short drive to shopping, dining and Hwy 167.



The main floor features formal and informal dining areas, doors off of the kitchen and family room that open to a private deck and fully fenced back yard. Kitchen includes tile counters, pantry closet, gas range, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs has a full bathroom, all three bedrooms and additional bonus loft for entertaining and relaxing. The master bedroom features a master bath.



TERMS: Available May 1, 2019. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $2,495.00 and a deposit of $2,500.00. Pets considered case by case with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.



Sarah Devine, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Direct Phone: 253-334-1444

sdevine@wpmsouth.com

www.wpmsouth.com



(RLNE2497302)