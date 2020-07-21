All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12635 Se 277th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12635 Se 277th Pl
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:21 AM

12635 Se 277th Pl

12635 Southeast 277th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12635 Southeast 277th Place, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovations under way! Move in ready October 1st. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. 2 refrigerators. In unit Laundry. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Home boasts 1520sf
- 5 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Deep 2 Car garage
- Wood burning fireplace
- wood storage
- 25’ x 40’ Back deck
- Large fully fenced large back yard for pets or kids.
- 10’ x 15’ Shed for storage


Easy access to city bus line, only 1 block away.
There’s Safeway, 24 hour fitness and many restaurants less than 2 miles away. As well as a highway 18 access only a few miles up the road. Green River College right down the street.

Renter pay for utilities
- PSE
- WD111
- Kent Sewer
- Republic Services
- Comcast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12635 Se 277th Pl have any available units?
12635 Se 277th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12635 Se 277th Pl have?
Some of 12635 Se 277th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12635 Se 277th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12635 Se 277th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12635 Se 277th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12635 Se 277th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12635 Se 277th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12635 Se 277th Pl offers parking.
Does 12635 Se 277th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12635 Se 277th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12635 Se 277th Pl have a pool?
No, 12635 Se 277th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12635 Se 277th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12635 Se 277th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12635 Se 277th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12635 Se 277th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Ventana Apartments and Townhomes
329 Ridgeview Dr
Kent, WA 98032
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKent 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College