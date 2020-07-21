12635 Se 277th Pl

Amenities
Renovations under way! Move in ready October 1st. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. 2 refrigerators. In unit Laundry. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Home boasts 1520sf
- 5 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Deep 2 Car garage
- Wood burning fireplace
- wood storage
- 25’ x 40’ Back deck
- Large fully fenced large back yard for pets or kids.
- 10’ x 15’ Shed for storage
—
Easy access to city bus line, only 1 block away.
There’s Safeway, 24 hour fitness and many restaurants less than 2 miles away. As well as a highway 18 access only a few miles up the road. Green River College right down the street.
Renter pay for utilities
- PSE
- WD111
- Kent Sewer
- Republic Services
- Comcast