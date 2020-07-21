12635 Se 277th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovations under way! Move in ready October 1st. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. 2 refrigerators. In unit Laundry. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.



Home boasts 1520sf

- 5 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Deep 2 Car garage

- Wood burning fireplace

- wood storage

- 25’ x 40’ Back deck

- Large fully fenced large back yard for pets or kids.

- 10’ x 15’ Shed for storage

—



Easy access to city bus line, only 1 block away.

There’s Safeway, 24 hour fitness and many restaurants less than 2 miles away. As well as a highway 18 access only a few miles up the road. Green River College right down the street.



Renter pay for utilities

- PSE

- WD111

- Kent Sewer

- Republic Services

- Comcast