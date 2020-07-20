All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12213 South East 292nd Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12213 South East 292nd Way
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:55 PM

12213 South East 292nd Way

12213 SE 292nd Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Lea Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12213 SE 292nd Way, Kent, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Modern design & Gorgeous open floor plan create a great flow in this home! Spacious kitchen w/huge island & walk-in pantry. Oversized sliding doors flow to outdoor living room.Awesome 5 piece master w/soaking tub & walk-in closet.Smart Home The Nest Thermostat.Fenced & landscaped.Bridges-gorgeous master planned community w/parks, trails, & minutes to I5 & 167. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12213 South East 292nd Way have any available units?
12213 South East 292nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 12213 South East 292nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
12213 South East 292nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12213 South East 292nd Way pet-friendly?
No, 12213 South East 292nd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 12213 South East 292nd Way offer parking?
No, 12213 South East 292nd Way does not offer parking.
Does 12213 South East 292nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12213 South East 292nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12213 South East 292nd Way have a pool?
No, 12213 South East 292nd Way does not have a pool.
Does 12213 South East 292nd Way have accessible units?
No, 12213 South East 292nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12213 South East 292nd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12213 South East 292nd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12213 South East 292nd Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12213 South East 292nd Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Ventana Apartments and Townhomes
329 Ridgeview Dr
Kent, WA 98032
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKent 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College