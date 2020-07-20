12213 South East 292nd Way

Amenities

Modern design & Gorgeous open floor plan create a great flow in this home! Spacious kitchen w/huge island & walk-in pantry. Oversized sliding doors flow to outdoor living room.Awesome 5 piece master w/soaking tub & walk-in closet.Smart Home The Nest Thermostat.Fenced & landscaped.Bridges-gorgeous master planned community w/parks, trails, & minutes to I5 & 167. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032