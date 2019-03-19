All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12127 SE 217th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12127 SE 217th Pl
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

12127 SE 217th Pl

12127 Southeast 217th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12127 Southeast 217th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12127 SE 217th Pl Available 08/02/19 REMODELED THREE BEDROOM TRI-LEVEL IN GLENCARIN - Welcome home to this remodeled tri-level in the Glencarin neighborhood of Kent East hill. This house is 1710 square feet and was remodeled summer 2017 with fresh paint and new carpet throughout, new laminate flooring in the living and dining area, new granite counters in the kitchen, and more!

The main level of this house features a living room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with built in dining table and corner bench, and all appliances. The slider of off the dining area opens to the fully fenced backyard with a deck and built in fire-pit perfect for entertaining!

The lower level has a family room with a gas stove and slider that opens to the backyard, and the utility room with washer and gas dryer hook-ups, cabinets, a folding table and half bathroom.

All three bedrooms and the main bathroom are on the upper levels. The master bedroom features a .75 bath. Both the main bathroom and master bathroom have been remodeled as well.

Other features include a two car attached garage with opener, RV/Boat parking, and a storage shed.

TERMS: Available August 2nd. 12 month lease with a full months rent of $2,395.00 and a refundable deposit of $2,400.00. Pets will be considered case by case with an additional monthly pet rent per pet of $25.00 for pets under 40 lbs and $50.00 for pets over 40 lbs. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

(RLNE3352994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12127 SE 217th Pl have any available units?
12127 SE 217th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12127 SE 217th Pl have?
Some of 12127 SE 217th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12127 SE 217th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12127 SE 217th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12127 SE 217th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12127 SE 217th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12127 SE 217th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12127 SE 217th Pl offers parking.
Does 12127 SE 217th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12127 SE 217th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12127 SE 217th Pl have a pool?
No, 12127 SE 217th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12127 SE 217th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12127 SE 217th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12127 SE 217th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12127 SE 217th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College