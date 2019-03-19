Amenities

12127 SE 217th Pl Available 08/02/19 REMODELED THREE BEDROOM TRI-LEVEL IN GLENCARIN - Welcome home to this remodeled tri-level in the Glencarin neighborhood of Kent East hill. This house is 1710 square feet and was remodeled summer 2017 with fresh paint and new carpet throughout, new laminate flooring in the living and dining area, new granite counters in the kitchen, and more!



The main level of this house features a living room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with built in dining table and corner bench, and all appliances. The slider of off the dining area opens to the fully fenced backyard with a deck and built in fire-pit perfect for entertaining!



The lower level has a family room with a gas stove and slider that opens to the backyard, and the utility room with washer and gas dryer hook-ups, cabinets, a folding table and half bathroom.



All three bedrooms and the main bathroom are on the upper levels. The master bedroom features a .75 bath. Both the main bathroom and master bathroom have been remodeled as well.



Other features include a two car attached garage with opener, RV/Boat parking, and a storage shed.



TERMS: Available August 2nd. 12 month lease with a full months rent of $2,395.00 and a refundable deposit of $2,400.00. Pets will be considered case by case with an additional monthly pet rent per pet of $25.00 for pets under 40 lbs and $50.00 for pets over 40 lbs. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.



Sarah Devine, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Direct Phone: 253-334-1444

sdevine@wpmsouth.com

www.wpmsouth.com



(RLNE3352994)