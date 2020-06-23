11932 SE 222nd Place

Amenities

Updated Kent Home on Large Lot! - Charming 4 bedroom cottage-like home on a corner lot! Updated kitchen features granite counters with beautiful tile backsplash, as well as upgraded stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet throughout, and beautifully done bamboo floors in kitchen and living area. There's a wood fireplace on main level, providing a cozy feeling, and whole-home heat for those cold Seattle area days/nights. Second story places 2 rooms and a Master suite that includes a walk-in closet. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, this home also includes a den/office/bonus room. One bedroom on main level has private access to bath, could be used as 2nd master if one so wanted. Large fully-fenced yard with storage shed, deck, and patio with gazebo, which is great for entertaining during warmer weather. Updated recently with furnace AND a/c !!!



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 1/4/2019



#603



No Pets Allowed



