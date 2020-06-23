All apartments in Kent
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11932 SE 222nd Place

11932 Southeast 222nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

11932 Southeast 222nd Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Updated Kent Home on Large Lot! - Charming 4 bedroom cottage-like home on a corner lot! Updated kitchen features granite counters with beautiful tile backsplash, as well as upgraded stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet throughout, and beautifully done bamboo floors in kitchen and living area. There's a wood fireplace on main level, providing a cozy feeling, and whole-home heat for those cold Seattle area days/nights. Second story places 2 rooms and a Master suite that includes a walk-in closet. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, this home also includes a den/office/bonus room. One bedroom on main level has private access to bath, could be used as 2nd master if one so wanted. Large fully-fenced yard with storage shed, deck, and patio with gazebo, which is great for entertaining during warmer weather. Updated recently with furnace AND a/c !!!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 1/4/2019

#603

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3610308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11932 SE 222nd Place have any available units?
11932 SE 222nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11932 SE 222nd Place have?
Some of 11932 SE 222nd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11932 SE 222nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
11932 SE 222nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11932 SE 222nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 11932 SE 222nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 11932 SE 222nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 11932 SE 222nd Place does offer parking.
Does 11932 SE 222nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11932 SE 222nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11932 SE 222nd Place have a pool?
No, 11932 SE 222nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 11932 SE 222nd Place have accessible units?
No, 11932 SE 222nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11932 SE 222nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11932 SE 222nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
