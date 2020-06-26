All apartments in Kent
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

11808 SE 204th St

11808 Southeast 204th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11808 Southeast 204th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Kent Easthill 2 Story - 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom
1950 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen
Laundry Room

Appliances included:
stove
refrigerator
dishwasher

Parking: 2 car garage

Amenities:
New carpet
Large soaking tub in master
Fireplace is not currently working (Discuss with agent prior to renting)
Partially fenced yard

About the neighborhood: Close to Panther Lake, Kentridge High School, entrance for Hwy 167, shopping and Sound Transit ,

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Glenridge
Middle School: Meeker
High School: Kentridge

$2400 Monthly Rent
$2000 Refundable Security Deposit
$400 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
**Renters Insurance required for all tenants
**No pets allowed

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3198791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11808 SE 204th St have any available units?
11808 SE 204th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11808 SE 204th St have?
Some of 11808 SE 204th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11808 SE 204th St currently offering any rent specials?
11808 SE 204th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11808 SE 204th St pet-friendly?
No, 11808 SE 204th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 11808 SE 204th St offer parking?
Yes, 11808 SE 204th St offers parking.
Does 11808 SE 204th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11808 SE 204th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11808 SE 204th St have a pool?
No, 11808 SE 204th St does not have a pool.
Does 11808 SE 204th St have accessible units?
No, 11808 SE 204th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11808 SE 204th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11808 SE 204th St has units with dishwashers.
