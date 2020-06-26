11808 SE 204th St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Kent Easthill 2 Story - 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom

1950 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Family room

Kitchen

Laundry Room



Appliances included:

stove

refrigerator

dishwasher



Parking: 2 car garage



Amenities:

New carpet

Large soaking tub in master

Fireplace is not currently working (Discuss with agent prior to renting)

Partially fenced yard



About the neighborhood: Close to Panther Lake, Kentridge High School, entrance for Hwy 167, shopping and Sound Transit ,



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Glenridge

Middle School: Meeker

High School: Kentridge



$2400 Monthly Rent

$2000 Refundable Security Deposit

$400 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

**Renters Insurance required for all tenants

**No pets allowed



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3198791)