11808 SE 204th St

Amenities
Kent Easthill 2 Story - 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom
1950 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen
Laundry Room
Appliances included:
stove
refrigerator
dishwasher
Parking: 2 car garage
Amenities:
New carpet
Large soaking tub in master
Fireplace is not currently working (Discuss with agent prior to renting)
Partially fenced yard
About the neighborhood: Close to Panther Lake, Kentridge High School, entrance for Hwy 167, shopping and Sound Transit ,
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Glenridge
Middle School: Meeker
High School: Kentridge
$2400 Monthly Rent
$2000 Refundable Security Deposit
$400 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
**Renters Insurance required for all tenants
**No pets allowed
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com
(RLNE3198791)