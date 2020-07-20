All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

11444 SE 257th Pl #D203

11444 Southeast 257th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11444 Southeast 257th Place, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 - (FOR RENT) This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo features a spacious open floor design. The unit is located within the gated community of Twin Firs Condominiums. Newer microwave and stove. Wood burning stove. Ceiling fan. Newer vinyl windows throughout the unit. Washer and dryer provided. Professionally maintained grounds with the balcony facing a green courtyard. Freshly painted interior. Carport with storage. Water, sewer, and trash included in monthly rent. No pets allowed. Nearby shopping and restaurants. Please call Christine Willey, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 253 332-2572 before applying.

(RLNE2284658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 have any available units?
11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 have?
Some of 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 currently offering any rent specials?
11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 pet-friendly?
No, 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 offer parking?
Yes, 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 offers parking.
Does 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 have a pool?
No, 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 does not have a pool.
Does 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 have accessible units?
No, 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 does not have accessible units.
Does 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 has units with dishwashers.
