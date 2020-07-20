Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

11444 SE 257th Pl #D203 - (FOR RENT) This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo features a spacious open floor design. The unit is located within the gated community of Twin Firs Condominiums. Newer microwave and stove. Wood burning stove. Ceiling fan. Newer vinyl windows throughout the unit. Washer and dryer provided. Professionally maintained grounds with the balcony facing a green courtyard. Freshly painted interior. Carport with storage. Water, sewer, and trash included in monthly rent. No pets allowed. Nearby shopping and restaurants. Please call Christine Willey, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 253 332-2572 before applying.



(RLNE2284658)