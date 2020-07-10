All apartments in Kent
11216 South East 223rd St

11216 SE 223rd St · No Longer Available
Location

11216 SE 223rd St, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Cute 3 bed, 1 bath rambler available NOW! This home offers brand new appliances and beautifully updated bath and a lot of Charm. You are close to 167 and shopping, yet feel like you are in the country. Small fenced yard, cats and dogs allowed with a $350 non refundable pet fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@253.882.9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11216 South East 223rd St have any available units?
11216 South East 223rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11216 South East 223rd St have?
Some of 11216 South East 223rd St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11216 South East 223rd St currently offering any rent specials?
11216 South East 223rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11216 South East 223rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11216 South East 223rd St is pet friendly.
Does 11216 South East 223rd St offer parking?
No, 11216 South East 223rd St does not offer parking.
Does 11216 South East 223rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11216 South East 223rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11216 South East 223rd St have a pool?
Yes, 11216 South East 223rd St has a pool.
Does 11216 South East 223rd St have accessible units?
No, 11216 South East 223rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 11216 South East 223rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11216 South East 223rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

