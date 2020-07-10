11216 South East 223rd St

Amenities

Cute 3 bed, 1 bath rambler available NOW! This home offers brand new appliances and beautifully updated bath and a lot of Charm. You are close to 167 and shopping, yet feel like you are in the country. Small fenced yard, cats and dogs allowed with a $350 non refundable pet fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@253.882.9032