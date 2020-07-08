10716 SE 224th Pl

Amenities

Easthill Rambler - PENDING - PENDING

3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathroom

1200 square feet

Living room

Dining Room

Kitchen



Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator



Parking: 2 car garage



Amenities: Hard wood floors, large fenced in yard in front and back, storage shed, updated master 3/4 bath



About the neighborhood: Located close to Benson on Kent Easthill. Convenient commute to Kent StationTransit, shopping and Hwy 167.



No pets allowed



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Park Orchard

Middle School: Meridian

High School: Kentwood



$1950.00 Monthly Rent

$1650.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:



$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



