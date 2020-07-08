All apartments in Kent
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

10716 SE 224th Pl

10716 Southeast 224th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10716 Southeast 224th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Easthill Rambler - PENDING - PENDING
3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathroom
1200 square feet
Living room
Dining Room
Kitchen

Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator

Parking: 2 car garage

Amenities: Hard wood floors, large fenced in yard in front and back, storage shed, updated master 3/4 bath

About the neighborhood: Located close to Benson on Kent Easthill. Convenient commute to Kent StationTransit, shopping and Hwy 167.

No pets allowed

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Park Orchard
Middle School: Meridian
High School: Kentwood

$1950.00 Monthly Rent
$1650.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10716 SE 224th Pl have any available units?
10716 SE 224th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10716 SE 224th Pl have?
Some of 10716 SE 224th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10716 SE 224th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10716 SE 224th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10716 SE 224th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10716 SE 224th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 10716 SE 224th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10716 SE 224th Pl offers parking.
Does 10716 SE 224th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10716 SE 224th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10716 SE 224th Pl have a pool?
No, 10716 SE 224th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10716 SE 224th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10716 SE 224th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10716 SE 224th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10716 SE 224th Pl has units with dishwashers.

