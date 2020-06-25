All apartments in Kenmore
14849 - 72nd pl NE

14849 72nd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14849 72nd Place Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lifestyle of days gone by can be had - Get away from the bustle in this extensively renovated spacious rambler on a private lane on Finn Hill. Greet your guest on the covered front porch. Curl up on the couch by the fire in the living room. While away a Sunday in your master suite with updated full bath. Host a big game in the family room, off kitchen eating area. Celebrate in the dining room. Wash up in the sunny updated kitchen, while looking out over the backyard, that you don't have to mow. Imagine the egg hunt! Award winning Northshore Schools. Convenient to parks and shopping.

(RLNE4842411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14849 - 72nd pl NE have any available units?
14849 - 72nd pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 14849 - 72nd pl NE have?
Some of 14849 - 72nd pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14849 - 72nd pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
14849 - 72nd pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14849 - 72nd pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14849 - 72nd pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 14849 - 72nd pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 14849 - 72nd pl NE offers parking.
Does 14849 - 72nd pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14849 - 72nd pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14849 - 72nd pl NE have a pool?
No, 14849 - 72nd pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 14849 - 72nd pl NE have accessible units?
No, 14849 - 72nd pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14849 - 72nd pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14849 - 72nd pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
