Northshore Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Northshore Townhomes

7000 NE 186th Place #102 · (206) 539-1058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA 98028
Northlake Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-105 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-104 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1466 sqft

Unit 11-103 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1466 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northshore Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
Life is sweet when you move into Northshore Townhomes, a beautiful and charming community of townhomes for rent in Kenmore, Washington located on the Eastside of the Seattle area. Our community boasts a collection of features and amenities that make every day a dream.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $350 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: Turtles, Non-poisonous frogs, Domestic hamsters, Hermit crabs, Gerbils, Small domesticated birds, and Domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: 2 car attached garages included for each apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northshore Townhomes have any available units?
Northshore Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does Northshore Townhomes have?
Some of Northshore Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northshore Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Northshore Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northshore Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Northshore Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Northshore Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Northshore Townhomes offers parking.
Does Northshore Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northshore Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northshore Townhomes have a pool?
No, Northshore Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Northshore Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Northshore Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Northshore Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Northshore Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
