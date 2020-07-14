Northshore Townhomes

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $350 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: Turtles, Non-poisonous frogs, Domestic hamsters, Hermit crabs, Gerbils, Small domesticated birds, and Domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable.
Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.