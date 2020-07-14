The Vermont

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Enjoy a relaxed, lakeside setting and come home to the various possibilities of a Washington lifestyle in peaceful Kenmore. The stylish Vermont Apartment Homes offer convenience in a desirable community setting. A short commute from nearby cities like Seattle and Bothell, this northern suburb enjoys the appeal of a location close to many area parks, Puget Sound, or quaint Downtown Kenmore. We also offer competitive rental prices for Kenmore to fit your budget.



Our one-bedroom apartments are perfect for renters who enjoy cozy living spaces. If you're looking to add more beds or need the extra space, you’ll have extra room to spread out with the sophisticated elegance of our two-bedroom floor plans. For added convenience, our Kenmore apartments also come with an in-suite washer and dryer. The larger Vermont apartments for rent also offer more bedrooms and room for your pet. Our pet policy welcomes up to two pets, with certain breed and weight restrictions.



The stylish apartments of our Kenmore property also include designer-select granite countertops, hardwood floors, plus a full array of stainless steel appliances. Our larger floor plans come with elegant wood-burning fireplaces. Private amenities extend to outdoor living space to enjoy the WA weather. Our open balconies provide room to enjoy the view of Kenmore while our spacious first-floor patios are enclosed for added privacy. We also offer convenient parking right outside your front door, plus some covered parking to protect your car from the WA rain.



Minutes from Lake Washington and Seattle, our apartments also sit close to the local Kenmore trails and waterfront fun of Saint Edward State Park. Catch a scenic seaplane at Kenmore Air Harbor or take your family biking, skating, or walking along the popular Burke-Gilman Trail. When you choose to rent from Vermont Apartments in Kenmore, WA, you’re moving to a convenient location near Seattle and Bothell. Call Weidner Apartment Homes to view our available apartments for rent in Kenmore today! We'll help you locate affordable housing with an apartment for rent in our popular Kenmore, WA community.