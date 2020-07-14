All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

The Vermont

16724 Juanita Dr NE · (206) 429-4951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
Arrowhead

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A104 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C205 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit D201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vermont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Enjoy a relaxed, lakeside setting and come home to the various possibilities of a Washington lifestyle in peaceful Kenmore. The stylish Vermont Apartment Homes offer convenience in a desirable community setting. A short commute from nearby cities like Seattle and Bothell, this northern suburb enjoys the appeal of a location close to many area parks, Puget Sound, or quaint Downtown Kenmore. We also offer competitive rental prices for Kenmore to fit your budget.

Our one-bedroom apartments are perfect for renters who enjoy cozy living spaces. If you're looking to add more beds or need the extra space, you’ll have extra room to spread out with the sophisticated elegance of our two-bedroom floor plans. For added convenience, our Kenmore apartments also come with an in-suite washer and dryer. The larger Vermont apartments for rent also offer more bedrooms and room for your pet. Our pet policy welcomes up to two pets, with certain breed and weight restrictions.

The stylish apartments of our Kenmore property also include designer-select granite countertops, hardwood floors, plus a full array of stainless steel appliances. Our larger floor plans come with elegant wood-burning fireplaces. Private amenities extend to outdoor living space to enjoy the WA weather. Our open balconies provide room to enjoy the view of Kenmore while our spacious first-floor patios are enclosed for added privacy. We also offer convenient parking right outside your front door, plus some covered parking to protect your car from the WA rain.

Minutes from Lake Washington and Seattle, our apartments also sit close to the local Kenmore trails and waterfront fun of Saint Edward State Park. Catch a scenic seaplane at Kenmore Air Harbor or take your family biking, skating, or walking along the popular Burke-Gilman Trail. When you choose to rent from Vermont Apartments in Kenmore, WA, you’re moving to a convenient location near Seattle and Bothell. Call Weidner Apartment Homes to view our available apartments for rent in Kenmore today! We'll help you locate affordable housing with an apartment for rent in our popular Kenmore, WA community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per adult
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/mo not included in lease amount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vermont have any available units?
The Vermont has 3 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vermont have?
Some of The Vermont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vermont currently offering any rent specials?
The Vermont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vermont pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vermont is pet friendly.
Does The Vermont offer parking?
Yes, The Vermont offers parking.
Does The Vermont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vermont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vermont have a pool?
No, The Vermont does not have a pool.
Does The Vermont have accessible units?
No, The Vermont does not have accessible units.
Does The Vermont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vermont has units with dishwashers.
