The Timbers at Kenmore.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed

Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington. Our location provides easy access to public transportation, the SR 522, I-405 and the I-5. You will be in close proximity to great shopping and fine dining, schools, parks, major employers, and all of your life's necessities.When it's time to relax and escape from the real world, Timbers has you covered with our impressive community amenities. Take a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool, entertain the little ones at the playground or catch an invigorating work-out in our state-of-the-art fitness center. For added convenience, we also provide laundry facilities. Everyone deserves to love where they live and you deserve to live at Timbers! Contact us today and start experiencing the difference at Timbers Apartments.