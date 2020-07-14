All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

The Timbers at Kenmore

18930 68th Ave NE · (734) 275-3903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
* Limited Time Leasing Special: GET UP TO ONE MONTH FREE! * Reach out to our leasing team for details.
Location

18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
Northlake Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit A102 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit C102 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A103 · Avail. now

$1,827

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit E103 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,827

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit G201 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,836

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Timbers at Kenmore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington. Our location provides easy access to public transportation, the SR 522, I-405 and the I-5. You will be in close proximity to great shopping and fine dining, schools, parks, major employers, and all of your life's necessities.When it's time to relax and escape from the real world, Timbers has you covered with our impressive community amenities. Take a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool, entertain the little ones at the playground or catch an invigorating work-out in our state-of-the-art fitness center. For added convenience, we also provide laundry facilities. Everyone deserves to love where they live and you deserve to live at Timbers! Contact us today and start experiencing the difference at Timbers Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: 1 space provided. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Timbers at Kenmore have any available units?
The Timbers at Kenmore has 12 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Timbers at Kenmore have?
Some of The Timbers at Kenmore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Timbers at Kenmore currently offering any rent specials?
The Timbers at Kenmore is offering the following rent specials: * Limited Time Leasing Special: GET UP TO ONE MONTH FREE! * Reach out to our leasing team for details.
Is The Timbers at Kenmore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Timbers at Kenmore is pet friendly.
Does The Timbers at Kenmore offer parking?
Yes, The Timbers at Kenmore offers parking.
Does The Timbers at Kenmore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Timbers at Kenmore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Timbers at Kenmore have a pool?
Yes, The Timbers at Kenmore has a pool.
Does The Timbers at Kenmore have accessible units?
No, The Timbers at Kenmore does not have accessible units.
Does The Timbers at Kenmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Timbers at Kenmore has units with dishwashers.

