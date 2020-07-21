4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool hot tub internet access tennis court

AMAZING PRICE $2190 -3BR GREAT ISSAQUAH LOCATION - Property Id: 146967



GREAT SUMMER RATE! HEAD-TO-TOE remodel includes slab granite countertops, cherry shaker cabinetry, SS appliances, chic light fixtures and hardware, deep pull-out drawer and shelves, and coveted Acacia wood flooring. This beautiful condo has everything: a full size W&D, fireplace, vaulted ceiling, two sliding glass doors, balcony on an end unit. Relax and enjoy the community clubhouse, pool, hot tub, tennis and basketball court, playground plus minutes from parks. Water, sewer, garbage and includes basic cable plus 2 uncovered reserved parking spaces (#147 & #158) included in rent. Tenant responsible for electricity (avg $125/mo) and internet. Extra storage closet on patio. Sorry, no pets or smokers. 2min drive to the I-90.

I

INCREDIBLE ISSAQUAH SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Sunset Elementary (Academics: 10 out of 10)

Pacific Cascade Middle School (Academics: 10 out of 10)

Issaquah High School (College Readiness: 10 out of 10)



Call or text Marla at 206/383-8803.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146967p

Property Id 146967



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5089491)