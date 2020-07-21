All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301

4647 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4647 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
AMAZING PRICE $2190 -3BR GREAT ISSAQUAH LOCATION - Property Id: 146967

GREAT SUMMER RATE! HEAD-TO-TOE remodel includes slab granite countertops, cherry shaker cabinetry, SS appliances, chic light fixtures and hardware, deep pull-out drawer and shelves, and coveted Acacia wood flooring. This beautiful condo has everything: a full size W&D, fireplace, vaulted ceiling, two sliding glass doors, balcony on an end unit. Relax and enjoy the community clubhouse, pool, hot tub, tennis and basketball court, playground plus minutes from parks. Water, sewer, garbage and includes basic cable plus 2 uncovered reserved parking spaces (#147 & #158) included in rent. Tenant responsible for electricity (avg $125/mo) and internet. Extra storage closet on patio. Sorry, no pets or smokers. 2min drive to the I-90.
I
INCREDIBLE ISSAQUAH SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Sunset Elementary (Academics: 10 out of 10)
Pacific Cascade Middle School (Academics: 10 out of 10)
Issaquah High School (College Readiness: 10 out of 10)

Call or text Marla at 206/383-8803.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146967p
Property Id 146967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5089491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 have any available units?
4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 have?
Some of 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 currently offering any rent specials?
4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 pet-friendly?
No, 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 offer parking?
Yes, 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 offers parking.
Does 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 have a pool?
Yes, 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 has a pool.
Does 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 have accessible units?
No, 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4647 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE E301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIssaquah 2 Bedroom Apartments
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle