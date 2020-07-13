Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage internet access gym

You’ll be glad to call Langara your home! Our unique and spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans offer a variety of high-end amenities and features, and we’re pet-friendly, too. In addition to impressive apartment homes, we also offer townhomes for rent.



At our apartments in Issaquah, WA, you’ll find features like in-home washers and dryers, designer cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting, expansive closets, vinyl flooring, TV nooks, and large living rooms and bedrooms. Our pet-friendly community has a children’s play area, covered parking, and dozens of other features.



We’re located just minutes from several beautiful parks, unique local businesses and shops, popular restaurants, historic entertainment venues, sports courts and fields, and several other distinct local attractions and destinations.If you’ve been searching for Issaquah apartments that present to you the lifestyle you deserve, contact our friendly, professional office staff today!