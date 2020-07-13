All apartments in Issaquah
Langara

Open Now until 6pm
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE · (425) 287-5993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive One Month FREE!* *Based on select apartment homes
Location

5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G-103 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-203 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit L-103 · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit E-303 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1412 sqft

Unit 6-101 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,620

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 2-101 · Avail. now

$2,705

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Langara.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
gym
You’ll be glad to call Langara your home! Our unique and spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans offer a variety of high-end amenities and features, and we’re pet-friendly, too. In addition to impressive apartment homes, we also offer townhomes for rent.

At our apartments in Issaquah, WA, you’ll find features like in-home washers and dryers, designer cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting, expansive closets, vinyl flooring, TV nooks, and large living rooms and bedrooms. Our pet-friendly community has a children’s play area, covered parking, and dozens of other features.

We’re located just minutes from several beautiful parks, unique local businesses and shops, popular restaurants, historic entertainment venues, sports courts and fields, and several other distinct local attractions and destinations.If you’ve been searching for Issaquah apartments that present to you the lifestyle you deserve, contact our friendly, professional office staff today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $35/month, Attached Tandem Garages With Workshop or Storage Space in Townhomes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Langara have any available units?
Langara has 13 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Langara have?
Some of Langara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Langara currently offering any rent specials?
Langara is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive One Month FREE!* *Based on select apartment homes
Is Langara pet-friendly?
Yes, Langara is pet friendly.
Does Langara offer parking?
Yes, Langara offers parking.
Does Langara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Langara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Langara have a pool?
No, Langara does not have a pool.
Does Langara have accessible units?
No, Langara does not have accessible units.
Does Langara have units with dishwashers?
No, Langara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Langara have units with air conditioning?
No, Langara does not have units with air conditioning.
