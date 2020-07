Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights. This first-class apartment community features the ambiance and lifestyle of an exclusive destination resort coupled with luxurious and comfortable interiors. Nestled just beneath the Issaquah Alps, this high-quality, carefree living experience offers access to many outdoor recreation opportunities while providing excellent proximity to the Seattle Metro area being only two miles from I-90.