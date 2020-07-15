Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport community garden gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance clubhouse e-payments internet access package receiving

Located in the Issaquah Highlands, Vue Issaquah offers residents modern one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Issaquah, WA., as well as two and three-bedroom townhomes in the heart of Issaquah! Break a sweat in our expansive fitness center, relax in our pet-friendly homes, or spend time have a BBQ at our outdoor grills. Our apartments offer the comforts of full-size washer and dryers, modern electric fireplaces, roman soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Built to accommodate your every need, our community is within walking distance of fantastic dining, shopping, grocery options, and a state-of-the-art theater. Give us a call to schedule a tour of our remarkable apartments today and discover your new home!



In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours, self-guided tours, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience.