Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Vue Issaquah

906 NE Lilac St · (239) 785-1651
Rent Special
6 weeks free! Hurry in!
Location

906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 776-0203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,828

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 190-0306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 780-0204 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 780-0104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 776-0208 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,596

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 043-0108 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,611

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 916-0302 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,621

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vue Issaquah.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
community garden
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Located in the Issaquah Highlands, Vue Issaquah offers residents modern one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Issaquah, WA., as well as two and three-bedroom townhomes in the heart of Issaquah! Break a sweat in our expansive fitness center, relax in our pet-friendly homes, or spend time have a BBQ at our outdoor grills. Our apartments offer the comforts of full-size washer and dryers, modern electric fireplaces, roman soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Built to accommodate your every need, our community is within walking distance of fantastic dining, shopping, grocery options, and a state-of-the-art theater. Give us a call to schedule a tour of our remarkable apartments today and discover your new home!

In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours, self-guided tours, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-36 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 One time fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Max weight: 60 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vue Issaquah have any available units?
Vue Issaquah has 20 units available starting at $1,828 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vue Issaquah have?
Some of Vue Issaquah's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vue Issaquah currently offering any rent specials?
Vue Issaquah is offering the following rent specials: 6 weeks free! Hurry in!
Is Vue Issaquah pet-friendly?
Yes, Vue Issaquah is pet friendly.
Does Vue Issaquah offer parking?
Yes, Vue Issaquah offers parking.
Does Vue Issaquah have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vue Issaquah offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vue Issaquah have a pool?
Yes, Vue Issaquah has a pool.
Does Vue Issaquah have accessible units?
No, Vue Issaquah does not have accessible units.
Does Vue Issaquah have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vue Issaquah has units with dishwashers.
Does Vue Issaquah have units with air conditioning?
No, Vue Issaquah does not have units with air conditioning.
