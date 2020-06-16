Amenities

Conner Park front home available in TreAris at Talus on Cougar Mountain! Immaculately maintained 4 bed / 2.5 bath, 3000 sq ft home in the quiet end of the community, in the very highly rated Issaquah School District.



This home offers new hardwood floors throughout its open floor plan, formal dining and living room, plus great family room that's perfect for entertaining! Large master suite with his and her closets. Large bonus room plus french doors to home office/den, 2-car garage with tons of storage, private patio space and play area.



Rental Terms:

Residents are responsible for Water/Gas/Electric.

Unfurnished.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Address: 2174 NW Far Country Ln, Issaquah, Washington 98027.



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2174-Nw-Far-Country-Ln-Issaquah-WA-98027.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent.

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5227300)