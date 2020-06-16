All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

2174 NW Far Country Ln

2174 Northwest Far Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2174 Northwest Far Country Lane, Issaquah, WA 98027
Talus

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Conner Park front home available in TreAris at Talus on Cougar Mountain! Immaculately maintained 4 bed / 2.5 bath, 3000 sq ft home in the quiet end of the community, in the very highly rated Issaquah School District.

This home offers new hardwood floors throughout its open floor plan, formal dining and living room, plus great family room that's perfect for entertaining! Large master suite with his and her closets. Large bonus room plus french doors to home office/den, 2-car garage with tons of storage, private patio space and play area.

Rental Terms:
Residents are responsible for Water/Gas/Electric.
Unfurnished.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Address: 2174 NW Far Country Ln, Issaquah, Washington 98027.

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2174-Nw-Far-Country-Ln-Issaquah-WA-98027.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent.
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5227300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2174 NW Far Country Ln have any available units?
2174 NW Far Country Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2174 NW Far Country Ln have?
Some of 2174 NW Far Country Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2174 NW Far Country Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2174 NW Far Country Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 NW Far Country Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2174 NW Far Country Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2174 NW Far Country Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2174 NW Far Country Ln offers parking.
Does 2174 NW Far Country Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2174 NW Far Country Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 NW Far Country Ln have a pool?
No, 2174 NW Far Country Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2174 NW Far Country Ln have accessible units?
No, 2174 NW Far Country Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 NW Far Country Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2174 NW Far Country Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2174 NW Far Country Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2174 NW Far Country Ln has units with air conditioning.

