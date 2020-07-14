All apartments in Issaquah
Creekside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Creekside

220 Newport Way SW · (425) 448-7091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 220-305 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 200-304 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 190-204 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Creekside Apartments is more than a terrific place to live! Our community features a beautifully renovated clubhouse & fitness center with wifi throughout. Relax at our sparkling swimming pool and spa, or dine in downtown Issaquah, only a block away! Come experience some of the great amenities in our apartment homes, including washer/dryer in select units, over sized balconies or patios. Spectacular Creekside views featured in select locations. Call us today to get more information on making Creekside Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside have any available units?
Creekside has 3 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Creekside have?
Some of Creekside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside is pet friendly.
Does Creekside offer parking?
Yes, Creekside offers parking.
Does Creekside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside have a pool?
Yes, Creekside has a pool.
Does Creekside have accessible units?
No, Creekside does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside has units with dishwashers.
Does Creekside have units with air conditioning?
No, Creekside does not have units with air conditioning.
