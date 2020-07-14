Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Creekside Apartments is more than a terrific place to live! Our community features a beautifully renovated clubhouse & fitness center with wifi throughout. Relax at our sparkling swimming pool and spa, or dine in downtown Issaquah, only a block away! Come experience some of the great amenities in our apartment homes, including washer/dryer in select units, over sized balconies or patios. Spectacular Creekside views featured in select locations. Call us today to get more information on making Creekside Apartments your new home.