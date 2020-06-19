All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202

200 Mt Park Blvd SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Gilman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 Mt Park Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 - (FOR RENT) Light and bright level entry 2 bedroom plus den or 3rd bedroom, 2 full baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring. 2 remodeled full baths with new cabinets, granite counters and vinyl flooring. Covered parking (1) and open parking. Territorial view. Pool and hot tub. 2 blocks to downtown. Handicap accessible. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.

(RLNE3988090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 have any available units?
200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 have?
Some of 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 offers parking.
Does 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 has a pool.
Does 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 have accessible units?
Yes, 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 has accessible units.
Does 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast
Issaquah, WA 98027
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College