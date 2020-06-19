Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 - (FOR RENT) Light and bright level entry 2 bedroom plus den or 3rd bedroom, 2 full baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring. 2 remodeled full baths with new cabinets, granite counters and vinyl flooring. Covered parking (1) and open parking. Territorial view. Pool and hot tub. 2 blocks to downtown. Handicap accessible. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.



(RLNE3988090)