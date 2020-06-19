Amenities
200 Mountain Park Blvd #A202 - (FOR RENT) Light and bright level entry 2 bedroom plus den or 3rd bedroom, 2 full baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring. 2 remodeled full baths with new cabinets, granite counters and vinyl flooring. Covered parking (1) and open parking. Territorial view. Pool and hot tub. 2 blocks to downtown. Handicap accessible. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.
