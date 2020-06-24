1957 23rd PL NE #203

Amenities
Issaquah Highlands Two Bedroom Available - March Move In! - Great one level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, very quiet and very private surrounded by parks and trails. Mountain views off deck. Parks, trails, basketball and tennis courts near-by and all within the Issaquah Highlands Community.
-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
-$10 monthly furnace filter fee
-Pets welcome, case by case. Pet screening & monthly pet rent.
*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing.
(RLNE4749826)