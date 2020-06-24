All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 1957 23rd PL NE #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1957 23rd PL NE #203
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

1957 23rd PL NE #203

1957 23rd Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1957 23rd Lane Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
basketball court
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Issaquah Highlands Two Bedroom Available - March Move In! - Great one level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, very quiet and very private surrounded by parks and trails. Mountain views off deck. Parks, trails, basketball and tennis courts near-by and all within the Issaquah Highlands Community.

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
-$10 monthly furnace filter fee
-Pets welcome, case by case. Pet screening & monthly pet rent.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing.

(RLNE4749826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 23rd PL NE #203 have any available units?
1957 23rd PL NE #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1957 23rd PL NE #203 have?
Some of 1957 23rd PL NE #203's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 23rd PL NE #203 currently offering any rent specials?
1957 23rd PL NE #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 23rd PL NE #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1957 23rd PL NE #203 is pet friendly.
Does 1957 23rd PL NE #203 offer parking?
No, 1957 23rd PL NE #203 does not offer parking.
Does 1957 23rd PL NE #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 23rd PL NE #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 23rd PL NE #203 have a pool?
No, 1957 23rd PL NE #203 does not have a pool.
Does 1957 23rd PL NE #203 have accessible units?
No, 1957 23rd PL NE #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 23rd PL NE #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1957 23rd PL NE #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1957 23rd PL NE #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1957 23rd PL NE #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast
Issaquah, WA 98027
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College