1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE TODAY, 4/13/2019 FROM NOON TO 1 PM! Sought after Brownstone at Issaquah Highlands for Rent! Welcome home to your gorgeous town home conveniently located within walking distance to retail, restaurants, Sweedish Hosp, P&R & parks/trails.



Main floor with open concept living/kitchen/dining/family room & large covered deck. Master Suite & bath + 2 more beds & full bath & laundry upstairs. Separate entrance on lower level with bedroom/office & full bath, perfect for home office or guests! 2 car garage & storage. Small pets case by case.



Applications 18+ apply at www.tctpm.com. Application fee $45 per applicant. Contact Lisa @ lisa@tctpm.com or Karen @ karen@tctpm.com or call 425-292-6067 for a tour and rent today!