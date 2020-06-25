All apartments in Issaquah
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:43 PM

1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1

1320 Chelse Walk NE · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Chelse Walk NE, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE TODAY, 4/13/2019 FROM NOON TO 1 PM! Sought after Brownstone at Issaquah Highlands for Rent! Welcome home to your gorgeous town home conveniently located within walking distance to retail, restaurants, Sweedish Hosp, P&R & parks/trails.

Main floor with open concept living/kitchen/dining/family room & large covered deck. Master Suite & bath + 2 more beds & full bath & laundry upstairs. Separate entrance on lower level with bedroom/office & full bath, perfect for home office or guests! 2 car garage & storage. Small pets case by case.

Applications 18+ apply at www.tctpm.com. Application fee $45 per applicant. Contact Lisa @ lisa@tctpm.com or Karen @ karen@tctpm.com or call 425-292-6067 for a tour and rent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 have any available units?
1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 have?
Some of 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 have a pool?
No, 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 Chelsea Walk Northeast #92 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
