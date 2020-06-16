All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

30212 7th Ave S

30212 7th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

30212 7th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
fire pit
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
internet access
APPLICATION APPROVED - REMODELED LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Welcome home to this remodeled two bedroom, 1 bathroom, lower duplex unit located in Federal Way. This entire unit was remodeled in 2016 and every feature is still like new. The bathroom also went through an update in 2020 to add bathtub, linen cabinet, medicine cabinet, new vanity and flooring. The kitchen features flat top electric range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and dryer also included. A fully fenced back yard is also included with fire pit area, which will be the tenants responsibility to maintain.

The property owner lives upstairs and handles most maintenance items. He has hired a professional property management company to oversee all non-maintenance related items such as processing the credit and criminal screening, preparing the lease agreement, rent collection, etc.

TERMS: Available now. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $1,695.00 and a deposit of $1,700.00 paid at lease signing. All utilities included in the rent. Cable and internet will be negotiated prior to the lease being signed. No pets, however owner will consider cage animals (hamsters, gerbils, etc), fish, birds, etc case by case. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. if possible please drive by first to confirm if location works for you and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3267957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

