28635 26th Ave S Unit B

Newly Remodeled Unit in North Federal Way - Freshly remodeled unit with all new: kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, undermount sink, bathroom vanity, faucets, LED lighting (low energy bills), washer and dryer in unit, stove, microwave, dishwasher, microwave. Two large, light-filled rooms, a kitchen area and a bathroom. Tile floors throughout the unit and two parking spots are included.



It s clean, cute, efficient and affordable. Hard to find something like this in King County. Close to I-5, public transportation, restaurants, Safeway, Walgreens and Redondo Beach.



A positive credit score of 650 or higher with no negative reporting and monthly income and 3 x monthly rent for tenancy approval.



Move in Cost are as follows

Application Fee - $47.00 (per applicant 18 years of age or older)

Monthly Rent $1150.00

Security Deposit - $1150.00



Tenants Responsible for partial utilities and landscape charges



To schedule a viewing of this home today please call or text Paul Hanken of North By Northwest Real Estate at 206 557 0100.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



No Pets Allowed



