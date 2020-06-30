All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

28635 26th Ave S Unit B

28635 26th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

28635 26th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Remodeled Unit in North Federal Way - Freshly remodeled unit with all new: kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, undermount sink, bathroom vanity, faucets, LED lighting (low energy bills), washer and dryer in unit, stove, microwave, dishwasher, microwave. Two large, light-filled rooms, a kitchen area and a bathroom. Tile floors throughout the unit and two parking spots are included.

It s clean, cute, efficient and affordable. Hard to find something like this in King County. Close to I-5, public transportation, restaurants, Safeway, Walgreens and Redondo Beach.

A positive credit score of 650 or higher with no negative reporting and monthly income and 3 x monthly rent for tenancy approval.

Move in Cost are as follows
Application Fee - $47.00 (per applicant 18 years of age or older)
Monthly Rent $1150.00
Security Deposit - $1150.00

Tenants Responsible for partial utilities and landscape charges

To schedule a viewing of this home today please call or text Paul Hanken of North By Northwest Real Estate at 206 557 0100.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5585513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28635 26th Ave S Unit B have any available units?
28635 26th Ave S Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 28635 26th Ave S Unit B have?
Some of 28635 26th Ave S Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28635 26th Ave S Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
28635 26th Ave S Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28635 26th Ave S Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 28635 26th Ave S Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 28635 26th Ave S Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 28635 26th Ave S Unit B offers parking.
Does 28635 26th Ave S Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28635 26th Ave S Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28635 26th Ave S Unit B have a pool?
No, 28635 26th Ave S Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 28635 26th Ave S Unit B have accessible units?
No, 28635 26th Ave S Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 28635 26th Ave S Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28635 26th Ave S Unit B has units with dishwashers.

