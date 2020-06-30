Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly refrigerator

Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Three bedrooms single-family home near Lake Grove Park! Available now!

Features:



- 3 bed / 1 bath

- Fully fenced backyard

-Hardwood floors run throughout most of the home

-The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space plus a breakfast bar

-Rear deck



Located in a quiet area, close to freeway and all shopping amenities.



Rental Terms:



Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 234 SW 305th St, Federal Way, King County, Washington 98023



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/234-Sw-305Th-St-Federal-Way-WA-98023



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5395134)