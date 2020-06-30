All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

234 SW 305th St

234 Southwest 305th Street · No Longer Available
Location

234 Southwest 305th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Three bedrooms single-family home near Lake Grove Park! Available now!
Features:

- 3 bed / 1 bath
- Fully fenced backyard
-Hardwood floors run throughout most of the home
-The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space plus a breakfast bar
-Rear deck

Located in a quiet area, close to freeway and all shopping amenities.

Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 234 SW 305th St, Federal Way, King County, Washington 98023

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/234-Sw-305Th-St-Federal-Way-WA-98023

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5395134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
