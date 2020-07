Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center fire pit hot tub playground

Putting your needs first is what separates HighGrove Apartments from other communities in the area. Our Everett, Washington, luxury apartments are designed to offer the ultimate in comfortable features and amenities. From resort-inspired extras like sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center to the welcoming clubhouse available to rent for private parties, weђve put together a thoughtful community that prioritizes people first.