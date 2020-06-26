Amenities

9823 1st Pl W - (FOR RENT) This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home boasts 9 foot ceilings, lots of windows for natural lights, tankless/endless hot water, hardwood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms, vaulted ceiling, five piece master bath with huge closet. Conveniently located in the community of Citylights. Here you will find a nicely maintained private trail, a community Gazebo and a designated car wash. NO PETS! Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4970095)