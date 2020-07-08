Amenities

Enjoy spacious living in 2nd floor condo unit with 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths, over 1057 sf and lots of storage space. Walking into unit there is a useful hallway with washer/dryer, coat, and shelving closets, plus first bathroom and bedroom towards the common area. The living area has ceiling fan, sliding glass door to private deck and storage unit with view of the southeast. Second master suite is on other side of kitchen with linen closet and own bathroom. Condo is carpeted with galley kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious bedroom suites with lots of double closet space and full baths. One reserved carport parking space and additional unreserved space. Tenants responsible for Electric, Cable, Wi-Fi payments. No Smoking on premises. Quiet dog OK under 25#’s with references and refundable Pet Deposit. Prefer no cats. Available Now!



Terms: 12+ month-to-month lease with a $50 increase in six months, at lease signing – a full month's rent, $1200 security deposit, $150 Non-Refundable Processing Admin Fee, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Owner expects good background check in all areas. If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Property Manager at (425-405-6288 or 425-304-1250 x 1002) and go tohttps://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1134731 for immediate access. This is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience.



The address is 9815 Holly Dr, A-208, Everett, 98204-1123. Quick access to I-5, close to Fred Meyer, USPS, Library, Glacier Lanes, and schools in quiet neighborhood.



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria and copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1134731 . Thank you. Do not apply under any other site, that’s at your own risk.