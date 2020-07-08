All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

9815 Holly Dr

9815 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9815 Holly Drive, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Enjoy spacious living in 2nd floor condo unit with 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths, over 1057 sf and lots of storage space. Walking into unit there is a useful hallway with washer/dryer, coat, and shelving closets, plus first bathroom and bedroom towards the common area. The living area has ceiling fan, sliding glass door to private deck and storage unit with view of the southeast. Second master suite is on other side of kitchen with linen closet and own bathroom. Condo is carpeted with galley kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious bedroom suites with lots of double closet space and full baths. One reserved carport parking space and additional unreserved space. Tenants responsible for Electric, Cable, Wi-Fi payments. No Smoking on premises. Quiet dog OK under 25#’s with references and refundable Pet Deposit. Prefer no cats. Available Now!

Terms: 12+ month-to-month lease with a $50 increase in six months, at lease signing – a full month's rent, $1200 security deposit, $150 Non-Refundable Processing Admin Fee, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Owner expects good background check in all areas. If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Property Manager at (425-405-6288 or 425-304-1250 x 1002) and go tohttps://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1134731 for immediate access. This is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience.

The address is 9815 Holly Dr, A-208, Everett, 98204-1123. Quick access to I-5, close to Fred Meyer, USPS, Library, Glacier Lanes, and schools in quiet neighborhood.

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria and copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1134731 . Thank you. Do not apply under any other site, that’s at your own risk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 Holly Dr have any available units?
9815 Holly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 9815 Holly Dr have?
Some of 9815 Holly Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 Holly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9815 Holly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 Holly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9815 Holly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9815 Holly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9815 Holly Dr offers parking.
Does 9815 Holly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9815 Holly Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 Holly Dr have a pool?
No, 9815 Holly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9815 Holly Dr have accessible units?
No, 9815 Holly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 Holly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 Holly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

