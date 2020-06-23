All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

9515 Holly Drive - 1

9515 Holly Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9515 Holly Dr, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, den, 2 car garage, 3rd parking stall, washer and dryer included, no pets no smoking.
We will likely be renting this unit without viewings due to COVID-19. If we do have showings it will not be until the current tenants move out. If you wish to be considered in July you must fill out a credit application and background check and pay a fee of $40 per applicant.

Move in requirements are first, last and damage deposit. $200 of damage deposit is non-refundable for carpet cleaning. Terms available for last months rent.

To fill out an application, copy and past the following url to your internet browser: https://swalwellheightsllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Holly Drive - 1 have any available units?
9515 Holly Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 Holly Drive - 1 have?
Some of 9515 Holly Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 Holly Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Holly Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Holly Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9515 Holly Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 9515 Holly Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9515 Holly Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 9515 Holly Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9515 Holly Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Holly Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 9515 Holly Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9515 Holly Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9515 Holly Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Holly Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 Holly Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
