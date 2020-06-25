9102 11th Pl W

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath home with 1 car garage & fenced backyard - This 1,316 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is move in ready today! Inside you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen and bath on the main level. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and full size bathroom. This home backs up to the golf course and offers a fully fenced backyard, 1 car garage and extra off street parking.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

