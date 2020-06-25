All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 26 2019

9102 11th Pl W

9102 11th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

9102 11th Place West, Everett, WA 98204
Westmont

Amenities

cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath home with 1 car garage & fenced backyard - This 1,316 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is move in ready today! Inside you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen and bath on the main level. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and full size bathroom. This home backs up to the golf course and offers a fully fenced backyard, 1 car garage and extra off street parking.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE3873784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 11th Pl W have any available units?
9102 11th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 9102 11th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
9102 11th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 11th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 9102 11th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 9102 11th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 9102 11th Pl W offers parking.
Does 9102 11th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 11th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 11th Pl W have a pool?
No, 9102 11th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 9102 11th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 9102 11th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 11th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 9102 11th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9102 11th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 9102 11th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
