8823 Holly Dr #511

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Spacious 2 bdrm Townhome close to ALL - PETS OK - Close to all amenities (shopping, mall, BOEING, etc). Large living room with bay window, laminate flooring & crown molding. Kitchen features gas range/oven, mosaic backsplash, breakfast bar, dining area with access to balcony. Full Size washer/dryer & 1/2 bath on main level; Upstairs - Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet & a private 3/4 bathroom. 2nd bedroom has access to private balcony. Full bath.

Oversized 1-car Garage includes area for storage plus covered carport space.



Convenient drive to Mukilteo beach, freeways, shopping centers & Park-n-Ride. 2 blocks to Transit.



All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-1 year lease.

-$100.00 Utility fee per month (water/sewer/garbage)

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-Pets OK with Pet Rent (restrictions may apply) - pet screening required www.Petscreening.com

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



(RLNE5118715)