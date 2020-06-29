All apartments in Everett
8823 Holly Dr #511
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

8823 Holly Dr #511

8823 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8823 Holly Drive, Everett, WA 98208
Cascade View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bdrm Townhome close to ALL - PETS OK - Close to all amenities (shopping, mall, BOEING, etc). Large living room with bay window, laminate flooring & crown molding. Kitchen features gas range/oven, mosaic backsplash, breakfast bar, dining area with access to balcony. Full Size washer/dryer & 1/2 bath on main level; Upstairs - Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet & a private 3/4 bathroom. 2nd bedroom has access to private balcony. Full bath.
Oversized 1-car Garage includes area for storage plus covered carport space.

Convenient drive to Mukilteo beach, freeways, shopping centers & Park-n-Ride. 2 blocks to Transit.

All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-1 year lease.
-$100.00 Utility fee per month (water/sewer/garbage)
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-Pets OK with Pet Rent (restrictions may apply) - pet screening required www.Petscreening.com
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE5118715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8823 Holly Dr #511 have any available units?
8823 Holly Dr #511 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 8823 Holly Dr #511 have?
Some of 8823 Holly Dr #511's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8823 Holly Dr #511 currently offering any rent specials?
8823 Holly Dr #511 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8823 Holly Dr #511 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8823 Holly Dr #511 is pet friendly.
Does 8823 Holly Dr #511 offer parking?
Yes, 8823 Holly Dr #511 offers parking.
Does 8823 Holly Dr #511 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8823 Holly Dr #511 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8823 Holly Dr #511 have a pool?
No, 8823 Holly Dr #511 does not have a pool.
Does 8823 Holly Dr #511 have accessible units?
No, 8823 Holly Dr #511 does not have accessible units.
Does 8823 Holly Dr #511 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8823 Holly Dr #511 does not have units with dishwashers.
