8406 9th Ave SE Unit B

New 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Mother in law with Utilities Included! - Completely remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Unit is attached to the primary house , duplex style, with separate entrance, and shared back yard access. Unit includes all new flooring, all new soft closing kitchen cabinets, new countertops and upgraded finishing's throughout. Spacious bedroom with access to shared back yard. Bathroom is also completely remodeled with new walk-in shower and new vanity. Tenants will need to obtain a PO box for mail.

Water, sewer, garbage and electricity is all included in the $1300 rent price. First months rent and deposit moves you in! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



