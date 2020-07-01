All apartments in Everett
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

8406 9th Ave SE Unit B

8406 9th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

8406 9th Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Cascade View

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Mother in law with Utilities Included! - Completely remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Unit is attached to the primary house , duplex style, with separate entrance, and shared back yard access. Unit includes all new flooring, all new soft closing kitchen cabinets, new countertops and upgraded finishing's throughout. Spacious bedroom with access to shared back yard. Bathroom is also completely remodeled with new walk-in shower and new vanity. Tenants will need to obtain a PO box for mail.
No pets.
Water, sewer, garbage and electricity is all included in the $1300 rent price. First months rent and deposit moves you in! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5572673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B have any available units?
8406 9th Ave SE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
8406 9th Ave SE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B offer parking?
No, 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B have a pool?
No, 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 9th Ave SE Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

