820 Cady Rd #G-106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool guest parking hot tub

PAY NO RENT UNTIL JULY 1! Dogs of All Sizes Welcome! - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Rest of June FREE ! Act Fast!



2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom first floor - Village by the Lake Condo. Features include vinyl and laminate flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, and stunning view! This beautiful unit sits right up close to the water so you can enjoy the views all day long- from your patio, kitchen and living room! Kitchen has newly painted cabinets and countertops. Bathrooms have been updated with gorgeous tile! This unit has a master suite with a large walk-in closet. Includes full size washer & Dryer. Community has Cabana, Pool, Hot Tub, Picnic Area and a basketball court.There are two parking spots allowed per unit. One is assigned and one is non- assigned, and plenty of guest parking. Water, Sewer, and Garbage Monthly Flat rate charge $100.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1655

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100



Monthly flat rate utility charge $100 for Water, Sewer, Garbage



PET POLICY: 2 Pets Max. Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



SQ FT: 955



YEAR BUILT: 1979



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Village By The Lake



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Madison

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Evergreen

HIGH SCHOOL: Cascade

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE5788030)