Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

820 Cady Rd #G-106

820 Cady Rd · (425) 485-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Cady Rd, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 820 Cady Rd #G-106 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
PAY NO RENT UNTIL JULY 1! Dogs of All Sizes Welcome! - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Rest of June FREE ! Act Fast!

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom first floor - Village by the Lake Condo. Features include vinyl and laminate flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, and stunning view! This beautiful unit sits right up close to the water so you can enjoy the views all day long- from your patio, kitchen and living room! Kitchen has newly painted cabinets and countertops. Bathrooms have been updated with gorgeous tile! This unit has a master suite with a large walk-in closet. Includes full size washer & Dryer. Community has Cabana, Pool, Hot Tub, Picnic Area and a basketball court.There are two parking spots allowed per unit. One is assigned and one is non- assigned, and plenty of guest parking. Water, Sewer, and Garbage Monthly Flat rate charge $100.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1655
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Monthly flat rate utility charge $100 for Water, Sewer, Garbage

PET POLICY: 2 Pets Max. Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

SQ FT: 955

YEAR BUILT: 1979

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Village By The Lake

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Madison
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Evergreen
HIGH SCHOOL: Cascade
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5788030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Cady Rd #G-106 have any available units?
820 Cady Rd #G-106 has a unit available for $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Cady Rd #G-106 have?
Some of 820 Cady Rd #G-106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Cady Rd #G-106 currently offering any rent specials?
820 Cady Rd #G-106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Cady Rd #G-106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Cady Rd #G-106 is pet friendly.
Does 820 Cady Rd #G-106 offer parking?
Yes, 820 Cady Rd #G-106 does offer parking.
Does 820 Cady Rd #G-106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Cady Rd #G-106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Cady Rd #G-106 have a pool?
Yes, 820 Cady Rd #G-106 has a pool.
Does 820 Cady Rd #G-106 have accessible units?
No, 820 Cady Rd #G-106 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Cady Rd #G-106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Cady Rd #G-106 has units with dishwashers.
