8131 Xavier Way

Amenities

Application Pending!!!Beautiful 4 bedroom rambler with 1/3 acre fenced yard & Huge shop! - This Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Everett Washington is perfect for you! This home has recently been remodeled and has top of the line finishes and appliances. This home features hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows for natural light. The large living room features a beautiful fireplace which opens up to the beautiful kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinets! Down the hall are 4 large bedrooms and 2 beautiful bathrooms, one with a refinished beautiful barn door. This home also includes a fully fenced yard on 1/3 acre lot and has a 1,200 square foot shop with a large RV sized door and an additional shed for storage. This home won't be available long, Don't miss your opportunity!



SQ. FT: 1,586



Year Built: 1955



County: Snohomish



School District: Everett



Elementary School: Emerson



Junior High/Middle School: Evergreen



High School: Cascade



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



Pet Policy: Pets allowed, 2 max. Additional deposit per pet required.



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Included in Rent: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $2,400.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



