Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

8131 Xavier Way

8131 Xavier Way · No Longer Available
Location

8131 Xavier Way, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application Pending!!!Beautiful 4 bedroom rambler with 1/3 acre fenced yard & Huge shop! - This Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Everett Washington is perfect for you! This home has recently been remodeled and has top of the line finishes and appliances. This home features hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows for natural light. The large living room features a beautiful fireplace which opens up to the beautiful kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinets! Down the hall are 4 large bedrooms and 2 beautiful bathrooms, one with a refinished beautiful barn door. This home also includes a fully fenced yard on 1/3 acre lot and has a 1,200 square foot shop with a large RV sized door and an additional shed for storage. This home won't be available long, Don't miss your opportunity!

SQ. FT: 1,586

Year Built: 1955

County: Snohomish

School District: Everett

Elementary School: Emerson

Junior High/Middle School: Evergreen

High School: Cascade

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

Pet Policy: Pets allowed, 2 max. Additional deposit per pet required.

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Included in Rent: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,400.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4822350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 Xavier Way have any available units?
8131 Xavier Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 8131 Xavier Way have?
Some of 8131 Xavier Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 Xavier Way currently offering any rent specials?
8131 Xavier Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 Xavier Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8131 Xavier Way is pet friendly.
Does 8131 Xavier Way offer parking?
No, 8131 Xavier Way does not offer parking.
Does 8131 Xavier Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8131 Xavier Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 Xavier Way have a pool?
No, 8131 Xavier Way does not have a pool.
Does 8131 Xavier Way have accessible units?
No, 8131 Xavier Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 Xavier Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8131 Xavier Way has units with dishwashers.
