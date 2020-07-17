All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B

7611 Ridgewood Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7611 Ridgewood Drive, Everett, WA 98203
Valley View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Take advantage of 50% off on the 1st full month rent and enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Fabulous, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom fourplex home property rental in the peaceful Valley View neighborhood in Everett. This unit is located in one of the safest neighborhood in Everett.

The unit is spacious and comfortable with Carpeted flooring. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, oven/range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. An enclosed shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. Electric heating is installed for climate control throughout the property. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your laundry convenience. No smoking in the property. There’s a small private yard in the back specifically for this unit. The tenant must take care of it. If renters need storage the owner can provide but with an additional monthly cost.

It comes with 2 assigned parking spots, #1 and #2.

It's a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome $500/pet deposit and $25/pet rent.

The tenant is responsible for electricity (Puget Sound Energy; should be under the tenant name), cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for the water, sewage, and trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
29 N to College Station - S to Mall Station - 0.3 mile
8 S to Airport Rd - N to Everett Station - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5870511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B have any available units?
7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B have?
Some of 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B offers parking.
Does 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B have a pool?
No, 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW
Everett, WA 98204
Tessera Apartments
1304 Bruskrud Rd.
Everett, WA 98595
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Places
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity