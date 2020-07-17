7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Take advantage of 50% off on the 1st full month rent and enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Fabulous, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom fourplex home property rental in the peaceful Valley View neighborhood in Everett. This unit is located in one of the safest neighborhood in Everett.



The unit is spacious and comfortable with Carpeted flooring. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, oven/range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. An enclosed shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. Electric heating is installed for climate control throughout the property. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your laundry convenience. No smoking in the property. There’s a small private yard in the back specifically for this unit. The tenant must take care of it. If renters need storage the owner can provide but with an additional monthly cost.



It comes with 2 assigned parking spots, #1 and #2.



It's a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome $500/pet deposit and $25/pet rent.



The tenant is responsible for electricity (Puget Sound Energy; should be under the tenant name), cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for the water, sewage, and trash.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

29 N to College Station - S to Mall Station - 0.3 mile

8 S to Airport Rd - N to Everett Station - 0.7 mile



(RLNE5870511)