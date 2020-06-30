7123 Rainier Drive, #A

Amenities

Everett is a great place to live! You'll have convenient access to Hwy 99 and I5 making commuting to Lynnwood, Mukilteo, Mill Creek, and surrounding areas quick and easy. With plenty of tasty restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping centers close by, you can eat, shop, and play all in one location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome boasts a fence and a large kitchen with tons of counter space, lots of storage, and all appliances included. This home is move in ready! Water/sewer $100/mo. flat fee. New carpet and flooring, recently painted and new cabinets and quartz countertops. Small back courtyard too! Off street parking for 2 and additional storage included Call or text Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group at 206-419-2660 or email michael@seattlerentalgroup.com



Terms: 12 months or more preferred screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application