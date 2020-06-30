All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

7123 Rainier Drive, #A

7123 Rainier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7123 Rainier Drive, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Everett is a great place to live! You'll have convenient access to Hwy 99 and I5 making commuting to Lynnwood, Mukilteo, Mill Creek, and surrounding areas quick and easy. With plenty of tasty restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping centers close by, you can eat, shop, and play all in one location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome boasts a fence and a large kitchen with tons of counter space, lots of storage, and all appliances included. This home is move in ready! Water/sewer $100/mo. flat fee. New carpet and flooring, recently painted and new cabinets and quartz countertops. Small back courtyard too! Off street parking for 2 and additional storage included Call or text Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group at 206-419-2660 or email michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: 12 months or more preferred screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7123 Rainier Drive, #A have any available units?
7123 Rainier Drive, #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 7123 Rainier Drive, #A have?
Some of 7123 Rainier Drive, #A's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7123 Rainier Drive, #A currently offering any rent specials?
7123 Rainier Drive, #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7123 Rainier Drive, #A pet-friendly?
No, 7123 Rainier Drive, #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 7123 Rainier Drive, #A offer parking?
Yes, 7123 Rainier Drive, #A offers parking.
Does 7123 Rainier Drive, #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7123 Rainier Drive, #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7123 Rainier Drive, #A have a pool?
No, 7123 Rainier Drive, #A does not have a pool.
Does 7123 Rainier Drive, #A have accessible units?
No, 7123 Rainier Drive, #A does not have accessible units.
Does 7123 Rainier Drive, #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7123 Rainier Drive, #A has units with dishwashers.

