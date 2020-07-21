All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

7031 Carson Rd.

7031 Carson Road · No Longer Available
Location

7031 Carson Road, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
basketball court
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom Plus Bonus Room in Everett! - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a bonus room that could be a kids play room, or an additional bedroom for small child. Home features spacious living area with wood burning stove, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms on main floor with two additional bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room off of one of the rooms. Large outdoor area, perfect for entertaining. Outdoor space features basketball court area, rooftop deck above the garage, spacious fenced in back yard with storage shed. Home also has basement for additional storage. Lots of parking!
Call 425-257-2046 to schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5617929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 Carson Rd. have any available units?
7031 Carson Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 7031 Carson Rd. have?
Some of 7031 Carson Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 Carson Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Carson Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Carson Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 7031 Carson Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 7031 Carson Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 7031 Carson Rd. offers parking.
Does 7031 Carson Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Carson Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Carson Rd. have a pool?
No, 7031 Carson Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7031 Carson Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7031 Carson Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Carson Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 Carson Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
