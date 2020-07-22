6810 Lower Ridge Rd

Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex with house amenities.
Large fenced private backyard with deck, large side parking space for RV or Boat. Washer and dryer hookup.
-One level with open living concept, easy flow from living/dining area to an amble size kitchen.
-New hardwood flooring in living room and kitchen.
-New carpets in bedrooms.
-New kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. -New hot water tank.
-Located in a quite neighborhood
-Close to everything, Boeing, shopping, schools, freeway and Mukilteo Ferry.
Tenants pay utilities
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/everett-wa?lid=12677628
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5225842)