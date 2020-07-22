6810 Lower Ridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex with house amenities.

Large fenced private backyard with deck, large side parking space for RV or Boat. Washer and dryer hookup.

-One level with open living concept, easy flow from living/dining area to an amble size kitchen.

-New hardwood flooring in living room and kitchen.

-New carpets in bedrooms.

-New kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. -New hot water tank.

-Located in a quite neighborhood

-Close to everything, Boeing, shopping, schools, freeway and Mukilteo Ferry.



Tenants pay utilities



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/everett-wa?lid=12677628



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225842)