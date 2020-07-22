All apartments in Everett
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

6810 Lower Ridge Rd

6810 Lower Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6810 Lower Ridge Road, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex with house amenities.
Large fenced private backyard with deck, large side parking space for RV or Boat. Washer and dryer hookup.
-One level with open living concept, easy flow from living/dining area to an amble size kitchen.
-New hardwood flooring in living room and kitchen.
-New carpets in bedrooms.
-New kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. -New hot water tank.
-Located in a quite neighborhood
-Close to everything, Boeing, shopping, schools, freeway and Mukilteo Ferry.

Tenants pay utilities

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/everett-wa?lid=12677628

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 Lower Ridge Rd have any available units?
6810 Lower Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 Lower Ridge Rd have?
Some of 6810 Lower Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Lower Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Lower Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Lower Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6810 Lower Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 6810 Lower Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6810 Lower Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 6810 Lower Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6810 Lower Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Lower Ridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6810 Lower Ridge Rd has a pool.
Does 6810 Lower Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 6810 Lower Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Lower Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 Lower Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
