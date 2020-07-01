4918 S 2nd Ave

Amenities

$250 Visa Gift Card when you move in by 3/1/2020! This Home is located in the Historic Lowell Neighborhood and features 4 Bedrooms, a Den and 1 Fully Updated Bathroom. Updated Kitchen features Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and includes a Washer/Dryer and Two Refrigerators for extra space. Beautiful Hard Wood Laminate flooring throughout main living spaces and the Bedrooms all have Brand New Carpeting.The home also features an Original Construction Wood Burning Fireplace This home is just blacks to Lowell Dog Park and Rotary Park and is located less than two minutes from I-5, Hwy 2 and Lowell-Larimar Road. ** LOCK BOX ON BACK UPSTAIRS DOOR **



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,820 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: 2 Dogs Max Allowed, 30lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,940 | Security Deposit $1,940 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



