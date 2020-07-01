All apartments in Everett
4918 S 2nd Ave

4918 South 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4918 South 2nd Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
Lowell

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
$250 Visa Gift Card when you move in by 3/1/2020! This Home is located in the Historic Lowell Neighborhood and features 4 Bedrooms, a Den and 1 Fully Updated Bathroom. Updated Kitchen features Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and includes a Washer/Dryer and Two Refrigerators for extra space. Beautiful Hard Wood Laminate flooring throughout main living spaces and the Bedrooms all have Brand New Carpeting.The home also features an Original Construction Wood Burning Fireplace This home is just blacks to Lowell Dog Park and Rotary Park and is located less than two minutes from I-5, Hwy 2 and Lowell-Larimar Road. ** LOCK BOX ON BACK UPSTAIRS DOOR **

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,820 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: 2 Dogs Max Allowed, 30lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,940 | Security Deposit $1,940 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Granite Countertops, Wood burning Fireplace, 30 lb dogs only, Seperate Oven, Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 S 2nd Ave have any available units?
4918 S 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 S 2nd Ave have?
Some of 4918 S 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 S 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4918 S 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 S 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4918 S 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4918 S 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 4918 S 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4918 S 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4918 S 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 S 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 4918 S 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4918 S 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4918 S 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 S 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 S 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

