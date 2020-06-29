4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346

Amenities
Beautiful brand new 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom house for rent. - Beautiful brand new 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms in Bothell. Brand new kitchen, hardwood floors, furnace and appliances! Beautiful doors to the deck/backyard. Close to Everett Public Schools, Jackon Elementary School, Lowell Elementary School, Safeway, Lowell Park and Rotary Park.
Property amenities
All brand new!!
-Cable TV Ready
-Dining room
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Refrigerator
Double Pane Windows
-Dryer
-Family room
Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Lease: 12 months
First month rent: $2495
Security deposit: $2300
Tenant pays all utilities
No pets. No smoking.
If you are interested, please contact: ywei@wpirealestate.com or (206)522-8172 ext 145
(RLNE5410577)