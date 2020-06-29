4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346

Amenities

Beautiful brand new 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom house for rent. - Beautiful brand new 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms in Bothell. Brand new kitchen, hardwood floors, furnace and appliances! Beautiful doors to the deck/backyard. Close to Everett Public Schools, Jackon Elementary School, Lowell Elementary School, Safeway, Lowell Park and Rotary Park.



All brand new!!



-Cable TV Ready

-Dining room

-Dishwasher

-Microwave

-Refrigerator

Double Pane Windows

-Dryer

-Family room



Terms:



Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person



Lease: 12 months

First month rent: $2495

Security deposit: $2300



Tenant pays all utilities



No pets. No smoking.



If you are interested, please contact: ywei@wpirealestate.com or (206)522-8172 ext 145



(RLNE5410577)