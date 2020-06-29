All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346

4617 31st Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

4617 31st Ave SE, Everett, WA 98203
Lowell

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful brand new 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom house for rent. - Beautiful brand new 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms in Bothell. Brand new kitchen, hardwood floors, furnace and appliances! Beautiful doors to the deck/backyard. Close to Everett Public Schools, Jackon Elementary School, Lowell Elementary School, Safeway, Lowell Park and Rotary Park.

Property amenities

All brand new!!

-Cable TV Ready
-Dining room
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Refrigerator
Double Pane Windows
-Dryer
-Family room

Terms:

Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person

Lease: 12 months
First month rent: $2495
Security deposit: $2300

Tenant pays all utilities

No pets. No smoking.

If you are interested, please contact: ywei@wpirealestate.com or (206)522-8172 ext 145

(RLNE5410577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 have any available units?
4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 have?
Some of 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 currently offering any rent specials?
4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 pet-friendly?
No, 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 offer parking?
No, 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 does not offer parking.
Does 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 have a pool?
No, 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 does not have a pool.
Does 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 have accessible units?
No, 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 31st Ave SE Unit #346 has units with dishwashers.
