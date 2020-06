Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Charming downtown Everett home. This home includes 3 bedrooms, a bonus/den room and 2 bathrooms. New flooring, paint and blinds throughout. Features a spacious updated kitchen with lots of storage and new range. Large detached 2 car garage and plenty of parking. Conveniently located on bus line and close to shopping. No pets, no smoking. Available now. KB/CS



No Pets Allowed



