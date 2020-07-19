All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 3501 Colby Ave #306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
3501 Colby Ave #306
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3501 Colby Ave #306

3501 Colby Avenue · (425) 257-2046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Port Gardner
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3501 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3501 Colby Ave #306 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
2 Bedroom Condo on Colby Ave - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located on the 3rd floor. This home offers 2 spacious bedrooms , granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown molding throughout, LVP flooring and carpet flooring in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have secluded views. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Storage unit available. Water, sewer, and garbage is included. Secure gated garage parking and high level of security throughout offer safety. The elevator makes convenient access. Located blocks away from the heart of downtown Everett in close proximity to Everett Transit Station, Comcast Arena, restaurants, library, theater and other entertainment. No pets allowed.
Please call to schedule a showing
425-257-2046

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Colby Ave #306 have any available units?
3501 Colby Ave #306 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Colby Ave #306 have?
Some of 3501 Colby Ave #306's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Colby Ave #306 currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Colby Ave #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Colby Ave #306 pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Colby Ave #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 3501 Colby Ave #306 offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Colby Ave #306 offers parking.
Does 3501 Colby Ave #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Colby Ave #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Colby Ave #306 have a pool?
No, 3501 Colby Ave #306 does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Colby Ave #306 have accessible units?
No, 3501 Colby Ave #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Colby Ave #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Colby Ave #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3501 Colby Ave #306?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Places
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity