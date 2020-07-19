3501 Colby Ave #306

Amenities

2 Bedroom Condo on Colby Ave - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located on the 3rd floor. This home offers 2 spacious bedrooms , granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown molding throughout, LVP flooring and carpet flooring in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have secluded views. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Storage unit available. Water, sewer, and garbage is included. Secure gated garage parking and high level of security throughout offer safety. The elevator makes convenient access. Located blocks away from the heart of downtown Everett in close proximity to Everett Transit Station, Comcast Arena, restaurants, library, theater and other entertainment. No pets allowed.

