All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:45 PM

3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1

3214 Hoyt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Port Gardner
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3214 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please contact us to arrange a viewing. Call 206-686-3661

Classic, turn of the 20th century 2-bedroom, 1-bath Duplex unit with gas heat near downtown Everett -- available now! Main floor features large living room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, and Mudroom. The open kitchen features a gas stove and a refrigerator. Mudroom off backdoor. The 2 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. New carpet in bedrooms, vinyl and laminate flooring on first floor. Coin-op washer and dryer on-site, as well. One reserved off-street parking stall plus additional on-street parking available. Owner will be investing more money into this property, including a new exterior paint job this spring! All conveniently located near employment, parks, bus-lines and freeways!

This is a "No Smoking"home. Pet Policy-- Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis; with extra deposit. Pets must be at least one-years old (no puppies or kittens), house broken/box-trained, have all required vaccinations, and must have positive references from the current and past landlords. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted without additional deposits or fees.

Renters insurance is required. Tenants pay for electricity plus a flat monthly utility fee of $75 (for 2 people + $25 for each additional person) which covers the other utilities gas (heat and cooking), water, sewer and garbage.

Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and positive landlord references) are just the first month's rent and the $1000 security deposit (+ any additional pet deposit, if applicable). We do participate in housing subsidy programs.

We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call or email us to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.

This property is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arterra
711 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
The Stinson
133 124th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College