3214 Hoyt Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Please contact us to arrange a viewing. Call 206-686-3661



Classic, turn of the 20th century 2-bedroom, 1-bath Duplex unit with gas heat near downtown Everett -- available now! Main floor features large living room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, and Mudroom. The open kitchen features a gas stove and a refrigerator. Mudroom off backdoor. The 2 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. New carpet in bedrooms, vinyl and laminate flooring on first floor. Coin-op washer and dryer on-site, as well. One reserved off-street parking stall plus additional on-street parking available. Owner will be investing more money into this property, including a new exterior paint job this spring! All conveniently located near employment, parks, bus-lines and freeways!



This is a "No Smoking"home. Pet Policy-- Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis; with extra deposit. Pets must be at least one-years old (no puppies or kittens), house broken/box-trained, have all required vaccinations, and must have positive references from the current and past landlords. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted without additional deposits or fees.



Renters insurance is required. Tenants pay for electricity plus a flat monthly utility fee of $75 (for 2 people + $25 for each additional person) which covers the other utilities gas (heat and cooking), water, sewer and garbage.



Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and positive landlord references) are just the first month's rent and the $1000 security deposit (+ any additional pet deposit, if applicable). We do participate in housing subsidy programs.



We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call or email us to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.



This property is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.