2712 Pine St.

Swalwell Cottage is a Beautifully Restored and mostly Updated Victorian Home, built in 1892 and designed by Architect F. A. Sexton, who designed many important buildings in the Everett area. This Historic Home has the original vaulted ceilings, most of the original doors, moldings, and hardware. Spacious Kitchen with lots of Cabinets and Drawers and even a Butlers Pantry! 3 Bedrooms, plus an extra room for a 4th Bedroom, an Office or Sitting Room. Home features newer Hardwood floors downstairs, great View East of the Cascade Mountains and an unbelievable Updated but Vintage inspired Bathroom that you must see for yourself. If you love beautiful Historic Architecture, this is the place for you!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,385 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One Dog Allowed, 25lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,795 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,795 | $250 Document fee applies



