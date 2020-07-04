All apartments in Everett
2712 Pine St.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

2712 Pine St.

2712 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Pine Street, Everett, WA 98201
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Swalwell Cottage is a Beautifully Restored and mostly Updated Victorian Home, built in 1892 and designed by Architect F. A. Sexton, who designed many important buildings in the Everett area. This Historic Home has the original vaulted ceilings, most of the original doors, moldings, and hardware. Spacious Kitchen with lots of Cabinets and Drawers and even a Butlers Pantry! 3 Bedrooms, plus an extra room for a 4th Bedroom, an Office or Sitting Room. Home features newer Hardwood floors downstairs, great View East of the Cascade Mountains and an unbelievable Updated but Vintage inspired Bathroom that you must see for yourself. If you love beautiful Historic Architecture, this is the place for you!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,385 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One Dog Allowed, 25lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,795 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,795 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Pantry in Kitchen, Additional Storage, Air Conditioning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

