2606 Fulton St

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Complete 2bdrm 1bath Remodel! Walk to dwtn Everett. Water, sewer & garbage incl in rent - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is a detached home (no shared walls). Freshly painted. Minutes to downtown Everett. Close to Boeing and Everett Navy Base / Naval Station. Less than 1 mile to I-5 on ramp. Minutes to Hwy 2 on ramp. Close to parks, restaurants, shopping and Comcast Arena. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent. Street parking only.



LEASE TERMS

1 year lease. Security / Damage deposit is $1250. No pets. No smokers. . This property is an online payment property. Tenant must set up account through property mgmt company to make all payments online (including rent, deposits etc...). Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1887749)