2606 Fulton St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

2606 Fulton St

Location

2606 Fulton St, Everett, WA 98201
Riverside

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Complete 2bdrm 1bath Remodel! Walk to dwtn Everett. Water, sewer & garbage incl in rent - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is a detached home (no shared walls). Freshly painted. Minutes to downtown Everett. Close to Boeing and Everett Navy Base / Naval Station. Less than 1 mile to I-5 on ramp. Minutes to Hwy 2 on ramp. Close to parks, restaurants, shopping and Comcast Arena. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent. Street parking only.

LEASE TERMS
1 year lease. Security / Damage deposit is $1250. No pets. No smokers. . This property is an online payment property. Tenant must set up account through property mgmt company to make all payments online (including rent, deposits etc...). Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1887749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Fulton St have any available units?
2606 Fulton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Fulton St have?
Some of 2606 Fulton St's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Fulton St currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Fulton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Fulton St pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Fulton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2606 Fulton St offer parking?
No, 2606 Fulton St does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Fulton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Fulton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Fulton St have a pool?
No, 2606 Fulton St does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Fulton St have accessible units?
No, 2606 Fulton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Fulton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Fulton St has units with dishwashers.
