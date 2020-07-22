All apartments in Everett
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

2505 Leonard Dr

2505 Leonard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Leonard Drive, Everett, WA 98201
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family in North Everett - Amazing charm located on a quiet street in North Everett. Minutes to the Navy Base, shopping or public transportation. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has original hardwood floors, mill work and boats an open layout. There is a woodstove for heat or the new heat pump for warm winters and cool summers. Home also has an oversized detached 2 car garage and low maintenance yard. Owners are looking for a one year lease.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/ddd13f00c7
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Leonard Dr have any available units?
2505 Leonard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 2505 Leonard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Leonard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Leonard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Leonard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2505 Leonard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Leonard Dr offers parking.
Does 2505 Leonard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Leonard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Leonard Dr have a pool?
No, 2505 Leonard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Leonard Dr have accessible units?
No, 2505 Leonard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Leonard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Leonard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Leonard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 Leonard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
