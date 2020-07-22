2505 Leonard Dr

Amenities

Single Family in North Everett - Amazing charm located on a quiet street in North Everett. Minutes to the Navy Base, shopping or public transportation. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has original hardwood floors, mill work and boats an open layout. There is a woodstove for heat or the new heat pump for warm winters and cool summers. Home also has an oversized detached 2 car garage and low maintenance yard. Owners are looking for a one year lease.



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/ddd13f00c7

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



