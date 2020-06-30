23 115th St South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Another fantastic listing by Josh Halpin & Renters Warehouse! This 3BR/2BA home located on a peaceful residential street features hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk in closets, elevated ceilings, abundant natural light, modern finishes, steel faced appliances, fully fenced yard, and a deck. 15 mins to Boeing Everett Factory. 20 mins to downtown Everett. Mulkiteo School District: Discovery (K-5), Voyager (Middle), Mariner (HS). $2495 refundable security deposit. $500 for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score required. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3x monthly required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other indicator poor rental history may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, excessive monthly debt service, or other indicator of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.