23 115th St South East
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:44 PM

23 115th St South East

23 115th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23 115th Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Another fantastic listing by Josh Halpin & Renters Warehouse! This 3BR/2BA home located on a peaceful residential street features hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk in closets, elevated ceilings, abundant natural light, modern finishes, steel faced appliances, fully fenced yard, and a deck. 15 mins to Boeing Everett Factory. 20 mins to downtown Everett. Mulkiteo School District: Discovery (K-5), Voyager (Middle), Mariner (HS). $2495 refundable security deposit. $500 for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score required. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3x monthly required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other indicator poor rental history may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, excessive monthly debt service, or other indicator of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 115th St South East have any available units?
23 115th St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 115th St South East have?
Some of 23 115th St South East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 23 115th St South East currently offering any rent specials?
23 115th St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 115th St South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 115th St South East is pet friendly.
Does 23 115th St South East offer parking?
No, 23 115th St South East does not offer parking.
Does 23 115th St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 115th St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 115th St South East have a pool?
No, 23 115th St South East does not have a pool.
Does 23 115th St South East have accessible units?
No, 23 115th St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 23 115th St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 115th St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
