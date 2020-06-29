2201 Baker Ave

Amenities

$250 Visa Gift Card if you move in before Feb. 1st 2020! This Charming home, located in one of the oldest neighborhoods in North Everett this home has been recently Renovated and has Beautiful New Flooring. Let all the Large Windows invite you into an Abundance of Natural Light and old world charm. The Kitchen features Updated Cabinetry, and has access to the large Fully Fenced Backyard. The Large Living room features a Gas Fireplace. The Bedrooms all have Ample Closets and large windows. Two Bedrooms on the Main level along with the Full Bathroom, the other Two Bedrooms are Upstairs and have Charming Dormer Windows and Large Closets. Additionally the property includes a Half Bath and Basement with Laundry space and storage also. Parking is available in the back as well as in the front of the house. The home on Historic Baker Ave and is only minutes away from I-5 and Hwy 2.



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,985



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: 1 Dog Allowed, (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,995 | Security Deposit $1,995 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



