2201 Baker Ave
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

2201 Baker Ave

2201 Baker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Baker Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$250 Visa Gift Card if you move in before Feb. 1st 2020! This Charming home, located in one of the oldest neighborhoods in North Everett this home has been recently Renovated and has Beautiful New Flooring. Let all the Large Windows invite you into an Abundance of Natural Light and old world charm. The Kitchen features Updated Cabinetry, and has access to the large Fully Fenced Backyard. The Large Living room features a Gas Fireplace. The Bedrooms all have Ample Closets and large windows. Two Bedrooms on the Main level along with the Full Bathroom, the other Two Bedrooms are Upstairs and have Charming Dormer Windows and Large Closets. Additionally the property includes a Half Bath and Basement with Laundry space and storage also. Parking is available in the back as well as in the front of the house. The home on Historic Baker Ave and is only minutes away from I-5 and Hwy 2.

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,985

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: 1 Dog Allowed, (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,995 | Security Deposit $1,995 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Fenced Backyard, Extra Storage, Gas Fireplace, Seperate Oven, 1 dog allowed no cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Baker Ave have any available units?
2201 Baker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Baker Ave have?
Some of 2201 Baker Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Baker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Baker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Baker Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Baker Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Baker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Baker Ave offers parking.
Does 2201 Baker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Baker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Baker Ave have a pool?
No, 2201 Baker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Baker Ave have accessible units?
No, 2201 Baker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Baker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Baker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
