Everett, WA
21 Alder St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 Alder St

21 Alder Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 Alder Street, Everett, WA 98203
View Ridge Madison

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home Near Forest Park! - Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with over sized 2 car garage. Spacious living area with gas fireplace, open kitchen, and dining area that leads out to a fully fenced secluded back yard. Large master bedroom, with private master full bath, with walk in closet. Washer and dryer included.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

1st months rent and deposit moves you in!

Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4730408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Alder St have any available units?
21 Alder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Alder St have?
Some of 21 Alder St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Alder St currently offering any rent specials?
21 Alder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Alder St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Alder St is pet friendly.
Does 21 Alder St offer parking?
Yes, 21 Alder St offers parking.
Does 21 Alder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Alder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Alder St have a pool?
No, 21 Alder St does not have a pool.
Does 21 Alder St have accessible units?
No, 21 Alder St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Alder St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Alder St does not have units with dishwashers.
